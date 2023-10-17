New fund aims to increase productivity in construction sector in B.C.

Oct. 17, 2023 – Employers and workers in the construction sector will have better support as B.C. launches the Workplace Innovation Fund, a program focused on labour supply and inclusion, along with new ways of improving productivity and employee retention.

Part of the StrongerBC: Future Ready Action Plan, the Workplace Innovation Fund will fund innovative projects aimed at tackling the current labour shortage.

The Workplace Innovation Fund seeks to help address five areas in the construction industry where government can support workforce development:

supporting industry to adopt new technologies and improve productivity;

improving workplace culture and human resource practices to attract and retain workers, including under-represented and diverse workers;

developing and supporting innovative training practices;

elevating the prestige and awareness of the industry and a career in construction; and

streamlining career pathways for newcomers.

Initial concept proposals will be excepted until 11:59 p.m. (Pacific time) on Nov. 10, 2023. Grants up to $5 million per project are available. Eligible applicants include, but aren’t limited to:

businesses and for-profit organizations, including Indigenous and First-Nation-owned enterprises;

not-for-profit and/or social enterprise operations;

labour organizations;

local governments; and

consortia or partnerships.

The Workplace Innovation Fund encourages applicants to collaborate between the sector, innovators and post-secondary institutions.