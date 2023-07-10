New grants help businesses hire apprentices from diverse backgrounds

By Kate Black, National Post
New grants help businesses hire apprentices from diverse backgroundsCanadian Contractor
July 10, 2023 – The new federally funded Apprenticeship Support Project, hosted by First Peoples Development Inc. (FPDI) is offering small and medium businesses an incentive to take on first-year apprentices, with a specific focus on empowering people not typically represented in Canada’s skilled labour force. National Post reports. | READ MORE
Advertisement
Stories continue below
Print this page
Related Stories
Leave a Reply