New home construction soars in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick in April

May 15, 2023 – Housing starts skyrocketed in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick last month compared with April 2022, fueled by construction on new multi-unit dwellings, data from the national housing agency shows.

New home construction numbers released by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation on May 15 show 105 single detached homes were started in Nova Scotia last month, down from 113 in the same month last year.

However, construction on multi-unit dwellings jumped to 197 last month compared with just 27 in April 2022.

Similarly, in New Brunswick, construction on single detached homes dropped to 45 compared with 57 last April. Meanwhile, starts on other multi-unit dwellings soared to 323 in April compared with 88 in the same period last year.

New home construction fell in Newfoundland and Labrador and P.E.I., with 28 total homes built in N.L., down from 65 last April, while P.E.I,’s total home starts dropped to 57 in April 2023 from 88 during the same period last year.

Countrywide, housing starts were flat in April, just under 21,000 units, down by two per cent from a year earlier.