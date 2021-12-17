New Home Hardware dealers open store in Sherrington, Que.

Home Hardware Stores Limited is pleased to announce its newest location is set to open in Sherrington, Québec in March 2022. Under the Home Hardware banner, Quincaillerie Sherrington will offer the community a vast selection of quality products and friendly, expert advice–two things that have come to be associated with the iconic Canadian brand.

“We are honoured to join a 100% Canadian-owned and operated company and can’t wait to open our doors to the Sherrington community next spring,” said Jean Fredette, Dealer-Owner, Quincaillerie Sherrington. “It has been our long-time dream to own a Home Hardware store in Québec. We are truly thankful to the community for welcoming us, and we look forward to serving our customers with quality products and expert advice.”Construction on the 9,000 square foot store, which will feature 7,500 square feet of retail space,began in October and is expected to take several months. The store,located at 304 Saint-Patrice Street in Sherrington, Québec, is owned by Dealer-Owners Martine Boyer, Jean Fredette, Pier Alexandre Boyer-Couture and Ève Desbiens who bring a wealth of construction and retail experience.

“I would like to welcomeJ ean, Martine, Pier, and Èveto the Home Hardware family,” said Dale MacPherson, Senior Director, National Retail Operations,Home Hardware Stores Limited.“Home Hardware has built a strong reputation in the Québec market and we are thrilled to know customers in the Sherrington community will be well taken care of by the team at Quincaillerie Sherrington.”