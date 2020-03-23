New home reno TV series with a macabre twist

March 23, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

Yet another home renovation reality series is coming down the pike, but this time, there’s a real twist. Murder House Flip, from executive producer Josh Berman (CSI), follows renovators as they attempt to remodel houses in which grizzly murders have occurred, and turn them into marketable, livable homes.

It’s Flip or Flop meets Kalifornia!

The series will air on Quibi, which launches on April 6.

Here’s the trailer…

So, Contractor Nation? Ever had to renovate a home that had such a coloured past? We’d love to hear your stories.