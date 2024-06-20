New Housing Price Index – May 2024

On June 20, 2024 Statistics Canada released the new housing price index for May. Housing prices continue to rise for the second consecutive month in Canada.

This was the first month since June 2022 that prices increased in 10 or more CMAs. Builders in these CMAs attributed the price gains to construction costs and improving market conditions. Meanwhile, Trois-Rivières is one of the most affordable cities in Canada. The largest month-over-month increases in May 2024 were reported in Trois-Rivières, Calgary and Halifax.

According to the Building construction price indexes release for the first quarter of 2024, the cost to build residential homes has been gradually rising for both single-detached homes and townhouses in Calgary (first quarter of 2024, year over year). In Halifax, the cost was even higher for both single-detached homes and townhouses during the same reference period.

The largest monthly declines in new housing prices in May were recorded in London and Kitchener–Cambridge–Waterloo, linked to weak market conditions due to elevated borrowing costs.