New platform aims to strengthen and diversify construction workforce

Nov. 1, 2023 – Colleges and Institutes Canada (CICan) has launched ApprenticeConnect, a bilingual platform designed to support apprentice recruitment, training, and retention for employers in the construction and manufacturing sectors.

The platform is a component of Career Launcher Apprenticeships, funded by the Government of Canada’s Apprenticeship Service Program, which provides attractive hiring incentives of up to $10,000 per new apprentice. 

Developed in consultation with seven colleges and institutes across the country, ApprenticeConnect aims to offer employers tailored tools including recruitment strategies, onboarding best practices, comprehensive training resources, and information on available financial support for apprentices and employers. 

The institutions who contributed to the creation of the platform include Assiniboine Community College, British Columbia Institute of Technology, Fanshawe College, Georgian College, Loyalist College, Saskatchewan Polytechnic, and Thompson Rivers University. 

