New Tremco construction products group unites leading brands

April 15, 2020 by canadiancontractor

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (April 2, 2020) – Tremco Incorporated’s Commercial Sealants & Waterproofing, Roofing & Building Maintenance, and Tremco Barrier Solutions operating divisions, together with Dryvit Systems, Inc.; Nudura Inc.; Willseal; Weatherproofing Technologies, Inc. and Weatherproofing Technologies Canada today announced they are joining forces under a single corporate identity: the Tremco Construction Products Group (CPG).

Representing the combined power of these recognized leaders, Tremco CPG is the industry’s only provider of comprehensive systems and services for all six sides of the building enclosure.

Whether new construction or restoration, commercial, residential, in-field or in-plant – structures with Tremco CPG systems are easier to build and maintain, virtually impervious to the elements, and can provide any look desired. For restoration and renovation of existing structures, Tremco CPG’s six-sided solutions deliver demonstrable performance at the lowest possible life cycle costs and ensure peace of mind through long-term warranties and maintenance programs.

According to Doug Rende, senior vice president, Marketing & Technical Services with Tremco Incorporated, “Beginning now and continuing over the coming months, customers should expect to see the new brand identity on all customer-facing materials.”

The Tremco CPG portfolio includes:

Tremco Commercial Sealants & Waterproofing’s best-in-class water and vapor barrier systems for all vertical and horizontal surfaces that have been tested and proven in the most demanding conditions: extreme temperatures, punishing traffic, seismic activity, hurricane zones;

Tremco Roofing & Building Maintenance solutions that not only outperform traditional membrane roofs, but include an extensive maintenance program to ensure they will be leak-proof for as long as the building stands;

Analytical, maintenance and information-based roofing services from Weatherproofing Technologies, Inc. (WTI) and Weatherproofing Technologies Canada (WTC);

Tremco Barrier Solutions’ residential weather resistant barrier and basement waterproofing systems provide long-term, warranted protection for homeowners and peace of mind for builders;

Cladding options from Dryvit Systems Inc. to satisfy any aesthetic — stone, masonry, metal, terracotta, brick—that are lighter, faster and easier to install, and result in more durable, higher-performing structures that are less expensive to build and operate;

NewBrick, an innovative, lightweight insulated brick veneer that provides a comprehensive, whole-wall alternative to traditional brick;

Nudura’s ICF foundations and wall systems that are stronger, better insulated and can be installed in much lower temperatures than traditional framing; and

Willseal foam expansion joints that streamline installation, offer unsurpassed movement capabilities and help create safer, greener, higher-performing structures.

Going farther together

“Ultimately, building owners and construction industry firms benefit when materials manufacturers work together to offer solutions – whether they are restoring or renovating an aging structure or designing and constructing something entirely new,” says Tremco CPG President Paul Hoogenboom. “It makes perfect sense for these previously independent manufacturers to come together. Having one point of contact who connects you to a full team of problem solvers, for constructing and weatherproofing your building’s roof, façade, glazing system and foundation simplifies the design and material selection process, and greatly increases the performance and lifespan of your structure,” Hoogenboom explains. “And if your project includes a parking structure or helipad application, we offer the industry’s highest performing systems to restore and protect those as well.”

“With Tremco CPG’s unified expansive sales force across North America, contractors, building owners, architects and engineers now have easy access to all the information and assistance they need, whatever their project’s objectives and challenges,” Hoogenboom says. “Our team of technical specialists will work together on the solution that provides the performance desired while meeting aesthetic and budget parameters.”

A combined Tremco Construction Products Group gives building owners the peace of mind that comes with a single source for warranties. “In the unlikely event of a problem, the owner or manager of a Tremco CPG building enclosure needs only one call or email to get the issue addressed, with no finger-pointing about the culprit,” Hoogenboom says. “That’s the power of one Tremco.”