Newfoundland/Labrador public housing needs upgrade

The vast majority is at least 30 years old

November 27, 2019 by Rob Blackstien

Newfoundland and Labrador’s public housing stock is getting extremely old, and the province and feds have allotted much-needed funds to help refresh things over the next nine years.

According to the Halifax Chronicle Herald, just one per cent of Newfoundland Housing’s inventory was built within the last 20 years; 54.6 per cent is over 40 years old; and 92 per cent is over 30.

Clearly, the province is in dire need of upgrading its public housing stock, so this represents a great opportunity for local contractors.

