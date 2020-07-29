NHBA announces 2020 scholarship recipients

For the past nine years, The Niagara Home Builders’ Association has been granting scholarships to individuals entering into post-secondary education.

The Scholarship Program was established in 2012 to recognize the importance of continuing educational studies beyond high school. Since its conception, the NHBA has awarded over $38,000 to students pursuing a career within a variety of fields which have included, but not limited to; engineering, health sciences, teaching and business studies.

This year, six (6) young men & women were awarded scholarships, each following a different career path. The winners of the 2020NHBA scholarship include:

Grant Booth–Sponsored by The One Stop Fireplace Shop, Granthas been accepted to Brock University, where he will be working towards his undergraduate degree in Biotechnology Co-op, as well as the Med-plus program

Advertisment

Jacob Dell–Sponsored by Dell Smart Home Solutions, Jacob has selected to study Business at Brock University, focusing on achieving his Bachelor of Business Administration (Co-op program)

Christina Grimo–Sponsored by Niagara Block Inc, Christina will attend Brock University, where she has been accepted into the Medical Sciences program

Mikaela Lucchetta–Sponsored by Lucchetta Homes, Mikaela has selected to pursue her Bachelor of Commerce while attending The University of Guelph

Melissa Reichheld–Sponsored by A-Plus Air, Melissa will make the transition into The University of Toronto to achieve her Bachelor of Science in Paramed

Alex Reynen–Sponsored by Windrush Hill Construction, Alex found his passion with Concurrent Education at Brock University, which he will be attending this fall

Traditionally, a small ceremony is held for the NHBA Scholarship recipients, however COVID19 restrictions did not allow for this to take place in 2020.Each student will receive $500 toward their educational endeavours along with a personal letter of congratulations from NHBA President Tony Alfieri.

Awarded scholarship funds are typically raised through the Associations annual “Golf Classic”which takes place the first week of June. Although the event was cancelled this year due to COVID19, the NHBA wanted to continue to support its members and allow for this opportunity to be offered.