NHBA announces 2023 scholarship recipients

July 19, 2023 – For over 13 years, The Niagara Home Builders’ Association has been granting scholarships to individuals entering into post-secondary education. The Scholarship Program was established to recognize the importance of continuing educational studies beyond high school.
Since its conception, the NHBA has awarded over $44,000 to students pursuing a career within a variety of fields which have included, but not limited to; engineering, health sciences, teaching and business studies.
This year, eight individuals were awarded scholarships, each following a different career path. The winners of the 2023 NHBA scholarship include:
- Aaliyah Alfieri – Sponsored by Kenmore Homes
- Ian Lycett – Sponsored by Mountainview Building Group
- Kieran Brown – Sponsored by Mountainview Building Group
- Lauren Jonah – Sponsored by Homes by Hendriks Inc.
- Leonardo Guilherme – Sponsored by Arcadis / IBI Group
- Liam Gatt – Sponsored by SilverLine Group Inc.
- Olivia Sjoblad– Sponsored by RJM Construction
- Sydney MacDonell – Sponsored by Water Superstore
Awarded scholarship funds are raised through the Associations annual “Golf Classic”.
