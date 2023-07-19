NHBA announces 2023 scholarship recipients

July 19, 2023 – For over 13 years, The Niagara Home Builders’ Association has been granting scholarships to individuals entering into post-secondary education. The Scholarship Program was established to recognize the importance of continuing educational studies beyond high school.

Since its conception, the NHBA has awarded over $44,000 to students pursuing a career within a variety of fields which have included, but not limited to; engineering, health sciences, teaching and business studies.

This year, eight individuals were awarded scholarships, each following a different career path. The winners of the 2023 NHBA scholarship include:

Aaliyah Alfieri – Sponsored by Kenmore Homes

Ian Lycett – Sponsored by Mountainview Building Group

Kieran Brown – Sponsored by Mountainview Building Group

Lauren Jonah – Sponsored by Homes by Hendriks Inc.

Leonardo Guilherme – Sponsored by Arcadis / IBI Group

Liam Gatt – Sponsored by SilverLine Group Inc.

Olivia Sjoblad– Sponsored by RJM Construction

Sydney MacDonell – Sponsored by Water Superstore

Awarded scholarship funds are raised through the Associations annual “Golf Classic”.