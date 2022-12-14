NHBA donates Christmas gifts to Niagara youth

The Niagara Home Builders’ Association donated a record number of gifts to youth in Niagara at its annual holiday celebration.

The Niagara Home Builders’ Association (NHBA) saw a record number of donations from its members this year for the association’s annual toy drive. The association has once again partnered with Big Brothers Big, Sisters of Niagara, its charity of choice for the past 11 years.

The NHBA collected donations at its annual Christmas Celebration and Elimination Draw, which took place at the Holiday Inn in St. Catharines, Ont. Members donated new, unwrapped gifts including toys, books, games and gift cards in for children ages six to 18.

“We are honoured to continue to assist Big Brother, Big Sisters year after year through the generosity of our member companies,” commented Richard Lawrence, president of the NHBA. “This agency is a staple of our community, and we applaud their positive contributions throughout the Niagara Region.”

www.nhba.ca