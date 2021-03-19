NHBA partners with Niagara Children’s Centre in support of Help Kids Shine campaign

This past year has brought its share of challenges to the residents of Niagara, especially when many local organizations rely on the generosity of donations to operate viable programs and facilities throughout the Region.

Niagara Children’s Centre, which provides therapy and supports to over 5,800 children and their families every year, felt the effects of COVID19 on their fundraising efforts in 2020 and into 2021.

With the Help Kids Shine Campaign being one of the largest fundraising initiatives that this organization runs, it was imperative that this year’s efforts were “all hands on deck” in order to try and reach the funding goals.

The Niagara Home Builders’ Association is stepping up to the challenge by urging their Members to donate to this years “Help Kids Shine”Campaign, which assists in raising funds for the Centre in order to reach more children, offer new programs, purchase equipment and improve the facility to ensure that children in the community receive the excellent care that they deserve.

Advertisment

“Our Members generosity can be seen throughout the Niagara Region and beyond” states NHBA President David Samis. “We are thrilled to be supporting Niagara Children’s Centre and the life-changing services and therapy’s they provide for our community” adds Samis.

To launch the partnership campaign, three NHBA Members pledged “kick off” donations, which included; Windrush Hill Construction, Mountainview Building Group and Cotton Inc.

“We depend we on our community for support through fundraisers like Help Kids Shine, as the demand for our services grows every year. We’re proud to have the Members of the NHBA be a part of the team that helps every child who needs our services, succeed,” says Oksana Fisher, Niagara Children’s Centre CEO.

The campaign will run until the end of May. Anyone who may be interested in donating to the Help Kids Shine Campaign can reach out to info@nhba.caor Marla.Smith@niagarachildrenscentre.com.