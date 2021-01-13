Niagara Home Builders support Ontario COVID measures

The Niagara Home Builders’ Association (NHBA) and the Ontario Home Builders’ Association (OHBA) believe the new COVID-19 restrictions announced by the Ontario government on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 are necessary. COVID-19 infections in the province have reached a point where these actions are required to get the province to where mass vaccinations can take place. The measures announced will return the construction industry to operating requirements similar to those in place in April 2020.

“We are all in this together. Our members will continue to take the necessary steps to fight the spread of COVID in our community as they continue to deliver keys to waiting families,” said NHBA Executive Officer, Chuck McShane.

“We need to pull together. We all want to be safe at home and at work,” said Joe Vaccaro, CEO of OHBA. “With these new restrictions, the Ontario government continues to make public safety the priority. While the new restrictions will slow the delivery of new housing for some projects, case levels have gotten to the point that all sectors and residents must be part of the solution.”