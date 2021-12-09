Nigel Blair opens Paul Davis South Western Nova Scotia in Cambridge, N.S.

Nigel Blair, President and owner of Paul Davis South Western Nova Scotia is pleased to announce the opening of his franchise office to serve residential and commercial property owners throughout South Western Nova Scotia. Nigel has vast experience in the construction, steel, and welding industry, and expertise in environmental, occupational and safety interests, among others. The new Paul Davis office is located at 46 Taxiway Court in Cambridge, NS.

Paul Davis South Western Nova Scotia provides a comprehensive suite of restoration services to restore damage to buildings and contents 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and is a full-service insurance restoration firm, and part of the Paul Davis network across Canada and the US. The franchise provides first-in-class restoration knowledge and technology along with the shortest insurance claim cycles in the industry.

Paul Davis also specializes in rapid emergency mitigation services including board-ups and restoration of water, fire and smoke damage, odour, mould, and damage due to crime, biohazards, and trauma. The franchise business is constructing a state-of-the-art contents and cleaning facility to restore damaged goods including electronics, soft contents, carpets, and textiles.

According to Nigel, after researching several business opportunities, he purchased the new territory with Paul Davis due to the company’s prominent level of sophistication in training and operations. He will support and expand the capabilities of his long-standing business, BD Welding and Steel Erection, Ltd. in Vaughan, Nova Scotia with Paul Davis capabilities. Nigel recognized Paul Davis’ momentum in the marketplace and strength in opportunities serving customers throughout the region.

Nigel, who runs the business and operations, and his staff of full-time restoration professionals hold certifications from the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) and Xactimate estimating software, Matterport, and visual job review technologies. Lead technicians, estimators, associates and project managers are highly trained while maintaining continuing education in the latest restoration and emergency services technologies, and pack out, inventory, and contents cleaning, and storage methods.

Nigel was born and raised in Halifax, NS and attended Saint Mary’s University while studying Biology, Chemistry and Psychology. He began working in the construction industry at the age of 14 to fund his college career. Nigel decided in 1993 to follow in the footsteps of his father and grandfather as a third-generation steel and concrete worker. His early milestones included running work crews on the Confederation Bridge while fabricating and hoisting the largest prefabricated rebar lifts in the world at that time. Later, he traveled to the US in the Midwest to work in the steel industry, and at robotics and auto manufacturing plants with structural steel installation, welding, and pre-cast concrete installation. During this time, he established his first business with mentor and steel industry expert Jerry Griffith. An early career milestone included working in Bermuda to construct multiple steel high rises, including Bermuda’s tallest building. He also trained local Bermudian residents to become certified steel installers and welders.

In 2006, Nigel moved back to Nova Scotia to open and operate a successful, local certified steel and welding business in a competitive market with numerous installations including bridges, wind towers, and tower cranes. One of his company’s largest projects included the construction of a $120 million ethanol plant in Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, where he employed 69 team members during the project from various trades.

With Nigel’s extensive background in both commercial and residential construction, the Paul Davis mission, vision, truth, and serving basics attracted him to the idea of franchise ownership. Joining Nigel’s team is Justin Ehler, job cost accountant (JCA), Keaton Mapplebeck, junior project manager; Laura Thompson, contents manager, and Paul Rae, business development manager.

Recently, Nigel’s commitment to the local community was demonstrated with putting smiles on the faces of hundreds of residents and visitors especially during the pandemic. Nigel provided significant funding and helped to bring back a Nova Scotian Christmas icon that was a huge presence since the 1970s at what used to be the largest shopping mall in Halifax. Known as Woody the Talking Christmas Tree, the 38-foot interactive structure had not been seen since 2006. When Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia was purchased by developer Joe Ramia in September 2021, the team made a promise to the public that they would bring back the Christmas icon.

“We were presented with what seemed like an impossible mission, to bring Woody back in time for Christmas 2021. In less than four weeks, the unimaginable was completed, and with our crew along with local vendors and contractors, Woody the Talking Christmas Tree was unveiled on November 19,” said Nigel.

Nigel aided in the design and building of the steel structure and decorative design, plus installation of the holiday icon all while launching the Paul Davis office.

The company will continually participate in community and industry events throughout the region. For more information, call (782) 822-5500 or email Nigel.Blair@pauldavis.com. Visit the website at https://pauldavis.ca/southwesternns.