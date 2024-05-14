NKBA Global Connect announces Ken Busch as advisor

The National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), representing nearly 50,000 North American kitchen and bath industry professionals and the owners of the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS), announces the newest Global Connect advisor, Kenn Busch.

Busch is the founder of Material Intelligence and works as a journalist for design and construction publications. He is a longtime writer and educator dedicated to bridging the knowledge gap between materials and sustainability for furniture and interior architecture. Busch has created and delivered dozens of certified CEUs for architects, designers and design students, organized and spoken at industry conferences in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. He has also organized material education exhibits at trade shows like NeoCon and KBIS in Las Vegas.

“Kenn will bring another important area of expertise to our Global Connect advisor line-up,” said Suzie Williford, chief global relations officer NKBA, KBIS.

“Many of our Global Connect members are farther along the continuum when it comes to advances in product development around net zero and sustainability issues. Kenn will help to translate the benefits of many of our members to our North American customers.”