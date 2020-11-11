Canadian Contractor

No new restrictions on construction activities under Manitoba lockdown


November 11, 2020
By Patrick Flannery

The Manitoba government moved the province to Code Red status on Nov. 10 as COVID cases spiked over the last week. The new restrictions are the harshest Manitobans have faced since March. However, the Winnipeg Construction Association is reporting no new measures for construction businesses, which are considered essential. It says it is unclear at this time if the travel restrictions between northern and southern Manitoba will affect travel for construction purposes.

 

Print this page

Related
Manitoba government surveying homeowners about their renovation experiences
COVID-19 News Roundup for May 1
COVID news – May 15
Ontario and B.C. residential construction boom continues, while Alberta, Nova Scotia and Manitoba suffer double-digit drops

Tags



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.