No new restrictions on construction activities under Manitoba lockdown
November 11, 2020
By Patrick Flannery
The Manitoba government moved the province to Code Red status on Nov. 10 as COVID cases spiked over the last week. The new restrictions are the harshest Manitobans have faced since March. However, the Winnipeg Construction Association is reporting no new measures for construction businesses, which are considered essential. It says it is unclear at this time if the travel restrictions between northern and southern Manitoba will affect travel for construction purposes.
