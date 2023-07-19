Noble opens dedicated HVAC counter in the GTA

July 19, 2023 – Noble announced the official opening of a dedicated HVAC counter at their Jane Street location to allowed HVAC professionals a one-stop destination to shop a full range of HVAC products, staffed by Noble specialists.

Noble also has dedicated HVAC counters in Barrie, Hamilton, London, Scarborough and Windsor.

With increased demand for HVAC solutions in Ontario, the HVAC counter aims to provide access to a comprehensive selection of products and serve as a hub for education and product training. In addition to its 50 plus plumbing, HVAC, industrial and fire protection integrated branches across Ontario, Noble will also open new standalone HVAC locations in Belfield and Ottawa in 2023.

For Noble, 2023 marks a milestone year, including the 30th anniversary event and the implementation of AutoStore, a fully-automated warehouse system operated by autonomous robots with high-density storage, and scalable design.

Advertisement

Noble’s Jane Street HVAC counter is open now.