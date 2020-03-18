Northern BC Housing Awards of Excellence winners announced

March 18, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

Earlier this month, the winners of the Northern BC Housing Awards of Excellence were announced, which included several renovation related honours.

Bragg Construction won in the Best Residential Renovation under $50k category, while Copper Falls Custom Homes took home honours for the Best Residential Renovation $50k-$100k and as the Custom Home Builder of the Year.

The Best Residential Renovation over $100k award went to Belledune Homes, which was also named Residential Renovator of the Year. In the design categories, Lithium One Homes bagged the award for Best Any Room: New Home or Renovation.