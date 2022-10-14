Not enough workers to build homes needed to address housing affordability: CMHC

By The Financial Post
Not enough workers to build homes needed to address housing affordability: CMHCCanadian Contractor afforable housing cmhc construction home renovation
Canada does not have the labour capacity to build the 3.5 million new homes that would be needed to achieve housing affordability by 2030 and Ontario is likely to see more new households formed than houses built in that time, according to a sobering new report from the national housing agency. The Financial Post reports. | READ MORE
Advertisement
Stories continue below
Print this page
Related Stories
Leave a Reply