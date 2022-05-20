Canadian Contractor

By CBC News   

Nova Scotia construction industry worried projects will be scrapped as fuel prices soar

Canadian Contractor canada contractor fuel prices Nova Scotia

There are concerns in Nova Scotia’s construction sector that new projects may be delayed or scrapped if the cost of fuel continues to rise along with the price of building materials.

Kramer Levatte of RDL Construction in Point Edward said fuel increases mean contractors are paying more for gravel, concrete and everything else. CBC News reports. | READ MORE

