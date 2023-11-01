Canadian Contractor

By Canadian Contractor staff   

Nova Scotia seeking input to improve workers’ compensation system

Canadian Contractor

Nov. 1, 2023 – Nova Scotia is seeking input from Nova Scotians on improving the workers’ compensation system and preventing harassment in the workplace.

The Workers’ Compensation Board of Nova Scotia provides workplace injury insurance to employers and employees within the province. The compensation system was last reviewed in 2002.

The Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration is overseeing the review of the system, alongside an eight-member review committee that includes employer and employee representatives.

The department is also consulting the public on harassment in the workplace. Nova Scotians can share their input on both the workers’ compensation system and harassment in the workplace at in-person and virtual sessions and through an online survey and written submissions.

Advertisement
More information on session dates can be found here.

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
CBC blasts Nova Scotia contractor
WCB Nova Scotia welcomes Karen Adams as CEO
Nova Scotia ups its game for working at heights
Apprentice tuition fees waived in Nova Scotia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.