Nova Scotia seeking input to improve workers’ compensation system

Nov. 1, 2023 – Nova Scotia is seeking input from Nova Scotians on improving the workers’ compensation system and preventing harassment in the workplace.

The Workers’ Compensation Board of Nova Scotia provides workplace injury insurance to employers and employees within the province. The compensation system was last reviewed in 2002.

The Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration is overseeing the review of the system, alongside an eight-member review committee that includes employer and employee representatives.

The department is also consulting the public on harassment in the workplace. Nova Scotians can share their input on both the workers’ compensation system and harassment in the workplace at in-person and virtual sessions and through an online survey and written submissions.

