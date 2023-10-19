Canadian Contractor

By The Canadian Press   

Nova Scotia to spend $100 million to recruit more skilled tradespeople

Canadian Contractor

Oct. 20, 2023 – Nova Scotia says it will spend $100 million over three years to help speed up its ability to recruit and train people in the skilled trades.

Premier Tim Houston says the goal is to add up to 5,000 new apprentices to the system.

Houston says with the province’s population growing it’s important to increase the pool of skilled workers in order to build needed homes, roads and other infrastructure projects.

He says the province is changing training ratios on work sites for most skilled trades, allowing three apprentices per journeyperson instead of two apprentices.

Advertisement

Nova Scotia is also waiving the requirement that immigrants who worked in the trades in their home countries have a high school diploma before they can start as apprentices.

The investment includes $40 million in various grants and incentives for students, apprentices, employers and journeypersons to help with such things as buying new tools.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2023.

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Apprentice tuition fees waived in Nova Scotia
CBC blasts Nova Scotia contractor
WCB Nova Scotia welcomes Karen Adams as CEO
Nova Scotia construction industry worried projects will be scrapped as fuel prices soar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.