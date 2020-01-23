Nova Scotia ups its game for working at heights

January 23, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

The Occupational Health and Safety (OH&S) division of the Nova Scotia’s Department of Labour has launched a new safety initiative designed to educate anyone planning on hiring a contractor that will be working at heights.

The end game here is the ensure owners know what questions to ask to determine that any contractor they hire actually knows how to safely work at heights. Ultimately, the province hopes this will help influence the decision of who they actually hire for the job.

What do you think, Contractor Nation? Is it a good idea for the provinces to enlist the help of consumers and business owners to vet whether contractors know proper safety procedures?