Nudura gets Net Zero ready

January 16, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

At the 2019 HomeBuilder & Renovator Expo, Barrie, Ont.-based insulated concrete forms manufacturer Nudura was showing off a recently released higher R-value (R35) version that’s designed to meet Net Zero standards that will be coming with the 2022 Building Code changes.

“We’re way ahead of the game,” says Regional Sales Manager Pierre Brideau.

Featuring Durafold technology, the XR35 has a higher R value thanks to its 4″ EPS panels and newly designed fastening strips, making the product more energy efficient but retaining its light weight.

The fastening strips are 5/8″ below the surface and feature a diamond pattern for easy and quick fastening of interior or exterior finishes. The XR35 is currently available in an 8″ core, but the line will be expanded in 2020, he says.