NWT builders ask for prompt payment law

February 13, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

Builders in the Northwest Territories and Nunavut have been trying to convince local government to enact prompt payment legislation to address concerns small builders have with the crippling nature of late payments.

Just in the last couple of years, similar legislation has been enacted in several provinces, including British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan. In 2019, legislation was passed governing government construction projects.

Ontario’s new Construction Act in particular is very demanding in terms of enforcing prompt payment.

Contractor Nation, have you found that the new prompt payment laws have sped up your process of getting paid?

