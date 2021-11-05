OCS releases Fall Economic Statement

The Fall Economic Statement includes a Building Ontario plan, which breaks the government’s investments down into eight categories.
1-Building Ontario’s Highways Program
· $2.6 billion in funding for 2021-22
· Funding committed for Bradford Bypass and Highway 413
2-Building the Ring of Fire
· Close to $1 billion committed for the construction of an all-season road network and other projects
3-Building Community Infrastructure
· Doubling investment in the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund program for municipalities from $1 billion to nearly $2 billion over the next five years
4-Building More Long-Term Care Beds
· An additional $3.7 billion investment in long-term care facilities beginning in 2024-25
5-Building Hospital Infrastructure
· $30.2 billion over the next 10 years to build, expand and enhance hospitals
6-Building Transit and Transportation
· Progress is being made on Ontario’s $28.5 billion subway expansion plan
· Ontario is investing $1.7 billion towards a total of $3.4 billion to support the Hamilton Light Rail Transit (LRT) project
7-Building Schools and Child Care Spaces
· $14 billion in capital grants over 10 years to build more schools, improve existing facilities and support education-related projects
8-Building High-Speed Internet Access for Everyone
· Nearly $4 billion over six years to provide reliable high-speed internet to all regions of Ontario by the end of 2025
