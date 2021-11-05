OCS releases Fall Economic Statement

Building Ontario

The Fall Economic Statement includes a Building Ontario plan, which breaks the government's investments down into eight categories.

1-Building Ontario’s Highways Program

· $2.6 billion in funding for 2021-22

· Funding committed for Bradford Bypass and Highway 413

2-Building the Ring of Fire

· Close to $1 billion committed for the construction of an all-season road network and other projects

3-Building Community Infrastructure

· Doubling investment in the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund program for municipalities from $1 billion to nearly $2 billion over the next five years

4-Building More Long-Term Care Beds

· An additional $3.7 billion investment in long-term care facilities beginning in 2024-25

5-Building Hospital Infrastructure

· $30.2 billion over the next 10 years to build, expand and enhance hospitals

6-Building Transit and Transportation

· Progress is being made on Ontario’s $28.5 billion subway expansion plan

· Ontario is investing $1.7 billion towards a total of $3.4 billion to support the Hamilton Light Rail Transit (LRT) project

7-Building Schools and Child Care Spaces

· $14 billion in capital grants over 10 years to build more schools, improve existing facilities and support education-related projects

8-Building High-Speed Internet Access for Everyone

· Nearly $4 billion over six years to provide reliable high-speed internet to all regions of Ontario by the end of 2025