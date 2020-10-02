OHBA announces 2020 Awards of Distinction finalists

The Ontario Home Builders’ Association (OHBA) is pleased to announce the 2020 Awards of Distinction (AoD) finalists. Judged by a panel of industry professionals from across Canada, entries were submitted into 42 categories showcasing excellence in building, design, professional renovation, and sales and marketing across Ontario. The complete list of finalists is available online at ohbaaod.ca.

Winners of the OHBA 2020 AoD will be announced November 10th via Live Broadcast with comedian and TV personality James Cunningham serving as host. This year’s Awards of Distinction co-presented by Federated Insurance and Rogers, will be conducted virtually in an interactive portal and includes everything from networking, live streams, tradeshow booths, games, and much more. Registration to the awards is free to all and we look forward to celebrating and showing off Ontario’s best of the best when it comes to residential construction, design and marketing.

Live on November 10th, the public can vote online for their favourite project in the 2020 People’s Choice Award on our interactive event portal. People’s Choice Award contenders are the top finalists in Project of the Year Low-Rise, and Project of the Year High or Mid-Rise awards categories:

Acorn Developments, Lookout on the Knoll , Richmond Hill

Branthaven Homes , Upper West Side Condos , Oakville

Collecdev, Nørdic Condos, Toronto

Geranium, Allegro, Aurora

Metropia, Minto Communities, Union Village, Markham

Minto Communities , 123 Portland, Toronto

Winners of the Ontario Builder of the Year and Ontario Renovator of the Year will be announced live on November 10th.

“The OHBA Awards of Distinction celebrates innovation and excellence in homebuilding, professional renovation, and sales and marketing in communities across the province,” said OHBA President Bob Schickedanz who added, “The quality of entries this year was stellar considering the unique times we are facing, and I congratulate all of the 2020 AoD finalists.”