Oldcastle APG acquires EP Henry

Oldcastle APG has announced its acquisition of EP Henry, a privately owned manufacturer of hardscape and masonry products in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Operating from seven manufacturing and distribution facilities across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Maryland, EP Henry provides pavers, segmental retaining walls, masonry block, and wet-cast products to the building materials market.

Since 1903, EP Henry has manufactured the highest quality products for its customers, offering pavers, masonry, and walls recognized for beauty, durability, and innovation. EP Henry aligns with Oldcastle APG’s existing portfolio, fortifying its manufacturing and distribution capabilities for decades to come.

“I am thrilled to welcome J.C. Henry and the entire EP Henry team to Oldcastle APG,” says Tim Ortman, President, Oldcastle APG. “Across four generations, EP Henry has stood the test of time as a thought-leader in the hardscapes and masonry industries, bringing families together through best-in-class outdoor living spaces. I look forward to working with the EP Henry team to ensure a seamless transition for the customers we serve.”

“For nearly 120 years, our family has sought to make the best quality products for our customers,” says J.C. Henry, CEO, EP Henry. “We are excited to join the Oldcastle APG family, knowing their commitment to quality and customer service complements our own. As this new chapter in EP Henry’s history unfolds, I am confident our customers will experience nothing but the best from EP Henry for years to come.”

Advertisment

The acquisition was finalized on June 21, 2021 and follows several recent strategic hardscapes acquisitions by Oldcastle APG, including Allied Concrete Products and Abbotsford.