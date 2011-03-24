Online session to offer advice on government advocacy
April 12, 2021
By Patrick Flannery
By Patrick Flannery
Mike Wood, an Ottawa small business advocate, will host an online information session Tuesday, April 13, with expert advice for small business owners on how to effectively advocate for their interests in government and media. Joining the discussion will be public relations experts from Sussex Strategies Groups, including a former chief of staff to an Ontario government minister, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business’ Ontario provincial affairs director, and Wood himself. The session is free and all are welcome at the registration link.
Print this page
Related
Tags
Leave a Reply