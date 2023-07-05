Ontario businesses can now report and pay WSIB premiums through CRA My Account

July 5, 2023 – The Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) has worked in collaboration with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) to launch a new option for Ontario businesses to conveniently report their insurable earnings and make WSIB premium payments online through their CRA My Business Account.

This new service gives businesses another simple way to manage their accounts, allowing them to pay their WSIB premiums at the same time they file their business taxes.

In addition to their CRA My Business Account, businesses can also report and pay their premiums using their online banking or the WSIB’s online services. Businesses can also use the WSIB’s online services to view their statements and claim information, find or obtain clearances, report injuries or illnesses, analyze rates and much more.

“After introducing new leadership, our government has given the WSIB a clear mandate to improve services for the businesses and injured workers that rely on them,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, in a press release.

In testing the new service, businesses gave positive feedback about being able to manage payments for taxes and WSIB premiums all in one place.

Ontario businesses can now take advantage of this new service by signing in or registering for a CRA My Business Account or visiting the WSIB’s website for more information.