Ontario cities commit to province’s housing pledge

March 22, 2023, Ontario – In Ontario, Vaughan, Kitchener, Richmond Hill, and Whitby are all pledging to the province’s housing initiative, which aims to achieve 1.5 million new housing units by 2031.

According to a press release, to help deliver on its commitment to build 1.5 million homes by 2031, the Government of Ontario has assigned Municipal Housing Targets to 29 large and fast-growing lower and single-tier municipalities with a population projected to be over 100,000 by 2031. Targets are based on current population and 2011 to 2021 growth trends.

Vaughan mayor Steven Del Duca issued a statement following the council’s approval of a staff report that commits the City of Vaughan to achieving the province’s Housing Pledge and the City’s provincially-mandated housing targets:

“Between 2011 and 2021, Vaughan experienced a population increase of almost 30 per cent, with more expected in the coming decade […] We are committing to achieving the Ontario government’s Housing Pledge and the city’s provincially-mandated housing targets to facilitate the construction of 42,000 new homes in the city by 2031.”

Advertisement

Kitchener council approved the pledge that will support the building of 35,000 additional homes in Kitchener by 2031. The city’s housing pledge includes; continuing to implement Kitchener’s Housing for All strategy, including actions that enable an increased housing supply and streamlining development approvals; collaborating with the Waterloo Region Home Builders Association, Kitchener Development Liaison Committee, and others, to identify labour shortages and costs, material costs, infrastructure timing, economic market conditions, and land supply and housing capacity; and, collaborating with Provincial and Federal governments to develop strategies to increase housing supply capacity including the identification of funding required for infrastructure.

The city of Richmond Hill target is 27,000 new units by 2031. The city is also committed to becoming a complete community – one that is integrated, sustainable, and diverse, including a mix of land uses and a range of housing options.

In October 2022, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark assigned Whitby a municipal housing target of 18,000 homes. The Town of Whitby was asked to demonstrate its commitment by developing a municipal housing pledge and delivering it to Minster Clark by March 22, 2023. Whitby’s current inventory of housing units approved or in the approval process includes 4,123 low-density units, 4,925 medium-density units, and 9,070 high-density units.