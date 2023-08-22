Canadian Contractor

By Rock to Road staff   

Ontario contractors call for revisions to province’s Labour Relations Act

Canadian Contractor

Aug. 22, 2023 – Two major contractor associations in Ontario are calling on the province to update its labour relations legislation to reflect the changing demands brought upon by the current construction boom. The General Contractors’ Association of Toronto (GCAT) and the Golden Horseshoe General Contractors’ Association (GHGCA) have published a joint proposal outlining changes to Ontario’s Labour Relations Act they feel are necessary to meeting provincial building needs in the coming years. Rock to Road reports. | READ MORE

