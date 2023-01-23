Ontario contractors raise money for affordable housing

The funds were used to build 22 affordable housing units and to renovate another 25 housing units in Toronto.

The residential construction industry raised more than $1.4 million to construct two projects in Toronto that provide affordable housing, reports the Residential Construction Council of Ontario (RESCON).

The over $1.4 million of funds were used to build 22 units at 25 Leonard Avenue and to renovate 25 supportive-housing apartments at 877 Yonge Street. Both buildings are managed by the St. Clare’s Multifaith Housing Society.

“Ontario’s residential construction industry was pleased to play a part in the expansion of both projects. We are delighted that they are now in operation and helping people get into appropriate housing,” says RESCON president Richard Lyall. “These projects are great examples of what can be achieved when the private and public sectors and a non-profit organization team up for a good cause. By contributing to these projects, we are helping people who are experiencing homelessness get into affordable housing and providing apartments for those who are at risk of homelessness.”

Residential builders/developers, construction associations and labour unions contributed to the fundraiser. Phil Rubinoff, a community builder and philanthropist, chaired the fundraising committee. The groups came together to represent the broader residential construction sector and show support for the creation of affordable housing. The building at 25 Leonard Ave. was completed in 2020 and occupancy has begun at the 877 Yonge St. structure.

Advertisement

The 25 units on Yonge Street consists of studio and one-bedroom apartments with supports for women, Indigenous residents, seniors, people with disabilities and people who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness. The 22 units on Leonard Avenue has studio apartments with a washroom, kitchen and combined sleeping/living space and enables people who have experienced long-term homelessness to get into a permanent residence.

RESCON and St. Clare’s recognized the contributions of builders with a plaque presentation and tour of the Yonge Street facilities on January 18.

“The need for affordable housing has never been more severe,” says St. Clare’s executive director Andrea Adams. “The completion of these projects is a meaningful step in the right direction, but not the end of our efforts. These projects are critical as they change the lives of people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, providing them with appropriate accommodation and dignity.”

www.rescon.com