Ontario doubling skilled trades career fairs, investing in apprenticeship grant program

Sept. 6, 2023 – The Government of Ontario is expanding its skilled trades career fairs, Level Up!, to Hamilton, Windsor, Sault Ste. Marie, Oshawa and Dryden.

Now in its second year, Level Up!, is a multi-day career fair designed to highlight the skilled trades to students in grades 7 to 12, as well as parents and jobseekers. The fairs feature interactive exhibitions and hands-on activities, and is set to kick off in Thunder Bay on September 19.

Ontario has also invested $24 million for 2023/2024 through the Apprenticeship Capital Grant program, helping 66 training institutions across Ontario upgrade their training equipment and existing facilities that support hands-on learning for students and apprentices.