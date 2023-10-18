Ontario expanding Investing in Women’s Futures program

Oct. 18, 2023 – The Ontario government is expanding the Investing in Women’s Futures program to 10 additional locations across the province, including the Women’s Centre of York Region in Newmarket. This expansion is part of a $6.9 million investment over three years to enhance the program and create more economic opportunities for women.

The Investing in Women’s Futures program provides a range of services and employment supports to help women overcome barriers, increase well-being, build skills and gain employment. The addition of 10 new sites brings the total number of service delivery locations to 33. These services are also being delivered virtually to improve access to employment supports for women with disabilities.

In Newmarket, the Investing in Women’s Futures program is being delivered by the Women’s Centre of York Region through a provincial investment of $325,000 over three years. The organization offers personal growth and skills development services as well as ongoing coaching to survivors of gender-based violence to prepare them for meaningful employment.

This $6.9 million investment builds on the $18 million funding from 2022-2025 to support the Investing in Women’s Futures and Women’s Economic Security programs.