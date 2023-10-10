Ontario expanding skilled trades training for Indigenous People in Thunder Bay

Oct. 10, 2023 – The Ontario government is expanding Kiikenomaga Kikenjigewen Employment and Training Services (KKETS) training programs to include in-class apprenticeship training for carpentry. This program will aim to provide jobseekers in Matawa First Nations communities an opportunity to get training in an in-demand sector.

“The expansion of the KKETS training programs will help connect more people in First Nations communities with good-paying, in-demand jobs in the skilled trades,” said Premier Doug Ford in a press release.

The historic training delivery agreement will provide accessible training for the nine Matawa First Nations communities, including five that are only accessible by air and winter road. Removing transportation barriers is part of the government’s plan to ensure First Nations communities have the opportunity to prepare for rewarding careers in the skilled trades and participate in building the historic infrastructure projects underway in Northern Ontario.

“As part of our government’s commitment to ensure First Nations communities have wrap-around supports, these programs mean members of Matawa First Nations communities will have in-person apprenticeship training opportunities […]” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development and Minister of Indigenous Affairs.

KKETS began in-class training this Fall. The First Nations communities that will have access to the training include Aroland First Nation, Constance Lake First Nation, Long Lake #58 First Nation, Ginoogaming First Nation, Eabametoong First Nation, Marten Falls First Nation, Neskantaga First Nation, Nibinamik First Nation, and Webequie First Nation.

KKETS’ in-class apprenticeship training for carpentry is supported through labour market transfer agreements between the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario.