Ontario government launches credential recognition survey

Sept. 8, 2023 – The Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development has launched a survey with the goal of better understanding the challenges faced by those pursuing a licence in Ontario.

The survey is designed for industry professionals, immigrants and stakeholders to share their first-hand experiences with credential recognition in Ontario’s regulated professions and trades.

The feedback is expected to help the province address barriers and identify opportunities for improvement to help newcomers and licensed professionals from other provinces and territories find employment.

This follows first-in-Canada legislative changes to help more newcomers in regulated professions and skilled trades become licensed. The government also introduced legislative changes to ensure out-of-province workers can register in their regulated profession or skilled trade within 30 business days.

Advertisement

According to a press release, approximately 300,000 jobs are going unfilled across the province every day, including thousands in critical sectors like construction. Studies have shown only one-quarter of internationally trained immigrants in Ontario work in the regulated professions and skilled trades they trained for, adds the release.

The survey will be available until mid-September.