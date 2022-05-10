Ontario Home Builder’s Association names new CEO

The Ontario Home Builders’ Association (OHBA) is proud to announce Mr. Luca Bucci as its new Chief Executive Officer.



Mr. Bucci is a government veteran, having served as Chief of Staff for the Ontario Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing where he held the post from January 2021 until March 2022. Prior to that, he served as Vice-President of the Chartered Accounts of Ontario, where he developed, maintained, and engaged in working relationships with elected and non-elected government officials to support the regulation of the accounting profession in the public interest. His previous roles include Chief of Staff to both the Ontario Minister of Transportation and the Ontario Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry.



That wealth of experience and government interaction, particularly his recent exposure to the home building industry, made Mr. Bucci the ideal candidate, says OHBA President Bob Schickedanz.



“It’s truly hard to understate how thorough and intensive the search was to identify our next CEO. It’s a process that commenced last October with the hiring of Boyden Canada: Executive Search and Consulting Firm, and included dozens of worthy candidates,” Schickedanz notes. “But the résumé and passion that Luca brought to the table were really special. He has an exceptional network at Queen’s Park and Parliament Hill and has shown ability to multitask in high-pressure situations with great attention to detail. I don’t think I’ve met anyone more passionate about the home building industry and the challenges Ontarians currently face with respect to housing affordability and supply. That’s particularly important given the need to build at least 1 million new homes in the next 10 years if we’re to accommodate the province’s forecasted population growth.”



“I am really excited to take on this opportunity at a really crucial time for our industry,” Bucci says. “Ontario is in a housing crisis, and all levels of government talking about the problem of housing supply and how it relates to housing prices. Our members are going to be a key piece to the solution. I also look forward to working with our locals to strengthen the base of OHBA and find innovative ways to address the needs of our members across the province.”



Luca looks forward to visiting each local association in person to better understand the needs of members in every region.



Please join us in welcoming Luca Bucci to the OHBA and our HBA family across Ontario.