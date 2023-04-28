Ontario investing in ‘second chance’ hiring

By Canadian Contractor staff
April 26, 2023 – The Ontario government is investing $12 million to support nine projects designed to help up to 2,000 people leaving the justice system or with prior criminal records find jobs with local businesses.
More than one million people in Ontario live with a criminal record.
Led by various organizations across multiple sectors, the programs will help prepare jobseekers for careers in construction, manufacturing, hospitality, food and beverage processing, and other industries.
They will provide a range of employment and training needs through apprenticeship and technical training, on-the-job learning, and improving job readiness and interview skills. The projects include wrap-around support like mentorship, job placement, and mental health resources.
