Ontario invests $90 million in skilled trades program

Ontario says it is investing $90 million in new funding for a program that aims to help find work for those who are unemployed or underemployed.

Labour Minister Monte McNaughton was in Hamilton on Monday to announce the new round of funding for the Skills Development Fund, which will prioritize helping people with prior involvement in the criminal justice system, at-risk youth, people with disabilities, Indigenous peoples and Ukrainian newcomers. Global News reports. | READ MORE

