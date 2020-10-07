Ontario MOL announces more money for trades training, new panel to reform apprenticeship system
October 7, 2020
By Patrick Flannery
Monte McNaughton, Ontario Minister of Labour, Training & Skills Development, announced an additional $75 million for trades training in Ontario and the formation of a committee to oversee winding down the Ontario College of Trades and reforming apprenticeship training in the province. McNaughton said compulsory and optional trades designations would remain unchanged for now.
