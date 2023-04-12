Ontario One Call can now fine excavators

April 12, 2023, Ontario – Ontario One Call, a regulatory agency conducting “call before you dig” checks for underground utilities, has gained the authority to issue fines to excavators who violate its rules.

A new regulation, which came into effect on April 1, will provide Ontario One Call with the regulatory capability to issue administrative penalties for non-compliance with prescribed provisions of the Ontario Underground Infrastructure Notification System Act, 2012, including digging without locates or not delivering locates within specified timelines. Fines for digging without a locate can be as high as $10,000 per day.

The penalties are not new, but Ontario One Call assessors can now levy them at their discretion and without a complaint from a third party.

According to the One Call press release, for many years performance of locates by underground infrastructure owners/operators has declined, causing excavation project delays and slowing the pace of important construction activities, including new housing, transit and broadband projects.

Ontario One Call is an administrative authority that promotes safe excavation in Ontario (Click Before You Dig) and facilitates locate requests by excavators. The organization operates a web platform and contact centre that relays locate requests from excavators to underground infrastructure owners across the province. Last year, it processed over one million locate requests and sent over seven million notifications to municipalities, telecommunications, gas and utility companies to provide locates for the infrastructure they own or operate.

“Ontario One Call will be implementing this new regulation […] by relying on existing compliance tools to encourage locate performance improvement over time,” said Jim Keech, president and CEO of Ontario One Call, in a press release. “In so doing, our objective is to usher in a new era of collaboration between industry participants that delivers industry performance improvement and allows projects to be completed on schedule. As such, our focus remains on ensuring individuals are aware of their responsibilities under the Act and working with them towards a common goal of compliance with the law. As a result, One Call will make every effort to educate individuals on their responsibilities under the Act, with penalties used only where appropriate in the exercise of independent discretion by Ontario One Call’s assessors appointed under the Act. We work closely with excavators and infrastructure owners to encourage locates to be delivered on time.”

Details of the rules, penalties and dispute resolution framework can be found on the One Call website.