Canadian Contractor

By The Canadian Press   

Ontario proposing new regulations to protect workers from heat related illnesses

Canadian Contractor

Aug. 14, 2023 – Ontario is proposing regulations to protect workers in the province from heat-related illnesses amid a rise in extreme heat events across Canada due to climate change.

The proposed bill would introduce a “standalone” heat stress regulation under the Occupational Health and Safety Act with various requirements for all workplaces where OHSA applies.

The proposal would require workplaces to comply with heat stress exposure limits for light to very heavy workloads in accordance with methods used to determine heat exposures.

Employers would also be required to implement measures to control heat exposures and provide workers with information and instructions on how to recognize the signs of heat-related illnesses.

Advertisement

The proposal from the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development says an analysis to assess the impact of such regulations is underway.

The ministry says that extreme heat events are “a growing health risk to workers in Ontario” and that heat waves and heat-related illnesses are “projected to become more frequent.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2023.

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
WorkSafeBC releases resources on heat stress management for outdoor workers
Pilot program seeks to reward companies that better protect temporary foreign workers
Ontario laws improved to protect those injured, including families of deceased workers
Rising temperatures pose significant safety risks for people working outside

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.