Ontario providing free job training for at-risk workers in London

July 7, 2023 – The Ontario government is investing $2.5 million to support four free training projects to help 385 jobseekers and 2,300 students who face barriers to employment prepare for meaningful jobs with local businesses in London and across southwestern Ontario.

Research has shown that more than two-thirds of people over the age of 55 feel the job market is closed to them, while the youth in Ontario are unemployed at a rate twice as high as the provincial average, all while more than 17,000 jobs are going unfilled in the London area.