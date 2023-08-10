Ontario providing free training for construction workers

Aug., 10, 2023 – The Ontario government is investing $3.6 million to support three innovative projects to help over 2,200 women and young people across Ontario prepare for meaningful and well-paying careers in the construction trades. Led by the Provincial Building and Construction Trades Council of Ontario (PBCTCO), these free programs will focus on increasing female participation in the industry, providing online training tools and exclusive employment opportunities to jobseekers, and giving grade 12 students a first-hand look at life-changing careers in construction.

Women make up less than five per cent of Ontario’s construction workforce, meaning many are missing out on a lucrative and in-demand sector. That is why the first PBCTO project will help 700 tradeswomen gain the leadership, communications, health and safety training, and networking opportunities they need to start and advance rewarding careers in the industry. It will also include the development of a speaker’s bureau to partner tradeswomen with speaking opportunities with schools, employment agencies, trade shows and other events across the province to mentor and attract more women into the skilled trades.

The second project will provide 1,500 people with access to online resources and training tools where they can explore the skilled trades, build core skills and find apprenticeship opportunities in their profession of choice, connecting them directly with local employers.

Additionally, PBCTCO’s Tomorrow’s Trades program is returning to provide 60 grade 12 students in London and Ottawa with hands-on learning opportunities, behind-the-scenes access to high-profile construction projects and training so they can prepare for life-changing jobs in the industry.

Advertisement

These projects are funded through the government’s Skills Development Fund, an over $700 million initiative, which supports ground-breaking programs that connect jobseekers with the skills and training they need to find well-paying careers close to home.