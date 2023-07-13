Ontario puts $2.6M toward newcomer job training projects

July 13, 2023 – Ontario is funding four training projects to help more than 300 newcomers, including displaced Afghans and Ukrainians, find jobs.

Labour Minister Monte McNaughton says the $2.6 million will help people who sacrificed so much to get to Canada support themselves and their families, while also boosting Ontario’s economy.

More than half of the funding is going to Newcomer Women’s Services Toronto to give 230 women career coaching and a paid internship.

UTIMUS, which offers employment training to newcomers, is being funded for a project to prepare 60 unemployed or underemployed Afghan and Ukrainian newcomers to work in manufacturing.

Matthew House Ottawa is set to hire and train 15 newcomers with the funding to help them find longer-term job opportunities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2023.