Ontario recognizes excellence in wood architecture

March 11, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

The following press release is from the Canadian Wood Council.

Toronto, ON, February 26th, 2020 – The Canadian Wood Council’s Ontario Wood WORKS! program joined forces with the Ontario Forest Industries Association (OFIA) on February 26th in Toronto to recognize six winning projects as part of the Ontario Wood Design Awards program.

Kenora Airport New Terminal, Kenora, Architecture49

Shopper’s Drug Mart Flagship, Toronto, Brook McIlroy Architecture

Deerhurst Lakeside Lodge, Huntsville, Richard Wengle Architect

Temagami First Nation Multi-Use Facility, Temagami, Larocque Elder Architects

King Township Municipal Administration Centre, King City, +VG Architects

80 Atlantic Ave., Toronto, Quadrangle Architects

The awards presentation were part of OFIA’s 77th Annual Meeting and Convention, and were an opportunity to showcase excellence in wood architecture throughout the province.

“The winning projects reflect the sophistication of an evolving wood culture that is gaining momentum in Ontario,” explained Marianne Berube, Executive Director for the Ontario Wood WORKS! Program. “We’re happy to partner with OFIA this year to recognize the design and construction teams that are pushing the boundaries of innovation for wood construction.”

The inspiring submissions for this year’s awards program were a reflection of the advancements in wood research and technology that are diversifying the application of wood in construction. The winning projects are thoughtful in design and execution, highlighting both structural and aesthetic benefits.

“The design and construction teams from the winning projects are revolutionizing the way we think about wood in construction,” said Jamie Lim, President & CEO of OFIA. “Growing pressure for the built environment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions has resulted in more sustainably conscious building material choices that align with our members’ commitment for sustainable development – meeting the needs of today without compromising the needs of future generations.”