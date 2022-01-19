Canadian Contractor

Ontario to help municipalities streamline housing approvals process


January 19, 2022
By Patrick Flannery

Ontario premier Doug Ford has announced that Queen’s Park will launch a new fund to help municipalities streamline their housing approvals, especially by adding online capabilities.

From the government release:

During the summit, Premier Ford announced more than $45 million for a new Streamline Development Approval Fund to help Ontario’s 39 largest municipalities modernize, streamline and accelerate processes for managing and approving housing applications. For example, municipalities can use the funding to implement online systems that make it easier for applicants to navigate the development approvals process, manage their applications and receive timely status updates.

