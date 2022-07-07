Ontario WSIB appoints new health and safety chair

On June 23, 2022 Sean McFarling was appointed to the position of Chair of the WSIB’s Health and Safety Committee. Sean joined the WSIB Board in February 2020 just before the pandemic began and has been serving most recently as Vice Chair of the Health and Safety Committee.

Sean serves as General Counsel to the Labourers’ International Union of North America (LiUNA), Ontario Provincial District Council (“OPDC”) and LiUNA’s Central and Eastern Canada Organizing Fund (“CECOF”). His practice focuses on providing strategic advice and overseeing the OPDC’s legal affairs across Ontario and CECOF’s legal matters across Central and Eastern Canada. He also currently serves as LiUNA’s Vice President at the Ontario Federation of Labour.

If you are interested in informing your readership about this appointment announcement, please feel free to use the following quotes. Sean’s bio can also be found here:

“Sean has dedicated his career to representing the hard-working men and women of Ontario,” said Grant Walsh, WSIB Chair. “He is an excellent choice to lead our Health and Safety Committee and I am confident his expertise on the union side will be a strong asset and provide a unique perspective on how we can fulfill our mandate to promote health and safety in the province.”

“I welcome the opportunity to lead the Committee and help provide strategic direction on how we can continue to work toward the vision of making Ontario the safest place to work,” said Sean McFarling, WSIB Health and Safety Committee Chair. “Part of improving workplace health and safety is about listening to and understanding the experiences of our stakeholders, I am committed to help share and carefully consider the perspectives of hard-working Ontarians.”